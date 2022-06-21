New Greensboro Budget: Fees to increase for utilities, police and fire pay raises

Greensboro city leaders said the proposal includes an increase in fees for certain city services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Council approved a $688 million budget proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting.

City leaders said the proposal includes an increase in fees for certain city services. Water and sewer fees will increase 4.5% and an increase to the monthly solid waste fee from $2.50 to $3.50 and household hazardous waste monthly fees from $0.60 to $0.97. City leaders said the increase will offset contracted service cost increases. The budget includes a city property tax rate of 63.25 cents per $100 property valuation.

The city will also use the money to hire 15 new firefighters for a new company to prepare for additional growth and annexation. They will also hire for new positions in the Minority and Women Business Enterprise office, the City Manager’s Office, Transportation, Water Resources, and Parks and Recreation departments, among others.

The budget also includes a pay increase for police officers and firefighters and new hires as follows:

The budget includes increases to starting pay for fire and police personnel of nine percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

Sworn fire and police personnel will also receive market adjustments averaging 7.4 percent and 5.7 percent respectively, across all ranks.