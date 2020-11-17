Southwestern Randolph Middle School moves to temporary online learning after positive COVID-19 test

Southwestern Randolph Middle School will be in remote learning for two weeks after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed on campus.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Southwestern Randolph Middle School moved to remote learning temporarily on Tuesday after a positive case of coronavirus was confirmed on campus.

The middle school will function in online learning between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30, Randolph County Schools officials said. Face to face learning for Group A students will resume on Dec. 1. For Group B, students will return to class on Dec. 3.

Randolph County Schools said it learned about the positive COVID-19 case on Monday, Nov. 16. District Superintendent Stephen Gainey said the district worked closely with local health officials to address the situation.

The entire school closed because there were not enough available staff members to operate the building after the case was confirmed, Superintendent Gainey said.