Three Rockingham County schools temporarily close due to COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Three Rockingham County schools are dealing with closures due to coronavirus.

Rockingham County Schools announced Sunday Lincoln Elementary School, Wentworth Elementary School, and Douglass Elementary School will all temporarily close due to COVID-19.

School officials said they’ve spoken with the health department closely and said health officials have advised them to notify all direct contacts.

“Anyone who was directly exposed has been notified,” Rockingham County Schools said. “We’ve consulted the health department about next steps and guidance for our school(s).”

School system officials said the exposure to each school impacts both students and staff.

According to the school district, Lincoln Elementary will close for in-person learning Monday through October 25, and in-person learning will continue Monday, October 26.

All grades at Lincoln Elementary will be holding virtual classes starting Tuesday. Monday will be used as a virtual planning day.

School officials said Lincoln School age child care was not impacted but said it will close Monday for deep cleaning and reopen Tuesday.

“Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe,” Rockingham County Schools said.

Wentworth Elementary will close for in-person learning from Monday until October 22.

Wentworth Elementary will hold virtual learning classes for all grades starting Tuesday.

Monday will serve as a virtual planning day.

School officials said Wentworth School age child care was not impacted but said it will also close Monday for deep cleaning and reopen Tuesday.

Officials said Douglass Elementary will close third grade for in-person learning during Monday until October 22.

Third graders will start virtual learning classes Tuesday and Monday will serve as a remote planning day.

“We have worked hard to remain in-person, but we also know that this is the right thing to do for the safety of our students and staff so that further spread does not happen,” the school system said. “Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support.”

