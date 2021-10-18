2 Your Well-Being: Cold, Flu, or COVID-19?

It's that time of year for allergies, colds, and flu, plus COVID is still here. Some of the symptoms are the same, so how do you tell the difference?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year for allergies, colds, and the flu, plus COVID-19 is still here. Some of the symptoms are the same so how do you tell the difference and what should you do if you're not feeling well?

Joining us for 2 Your Well Being is Cone Health's, Dr. Laura Murray. She said unfortunately all have very similar symptoms, but they each have unique ones. When it comes to allergies, symptoms are mostly in the nose and eyes. Dr. Murry said when you are feeling itchy, especially in the nose and eyes, it's normally allergies. When you add a stuffy nose, it could be the beginning stages of a cold.

When it comes to COVID-19 and the flu, both have more systemic signs. That means your whole body is impacted by fever, fatigue, or aches. When it comes to COVID-19, loss of taste and smell are more likely to happen than with flu or a cold.

In classic flu, Dr. Murry said it normally starts suddenly which could be a clue. When you have a cold or allergies, symptoms seem to creep up slowly. Dr. Laura Murray COVID-19 even takes longer to feel sick after exposure.