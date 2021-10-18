2 Your Well-Being: Cold, Flu, or COVID-19?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year for allergies, colds, and the flu, plus COVID-19 is still here. Some of the symptoms are the same so how do you tell the difference and what should you do if you're not feeling well?
Joining us for 2 Your Well Being is Cone Health's, Dr. Laura Murray. She said unfortunately all have very similar symptoms, but they each have unique ones. When it comes to allergies, symptoms are mostly in the nose and eyes. Dr. Murry said when you are feeling itchy, especially in the nose and eyes, it's normally allergies. When you add a stuffy nose, it could be the beginning stages of a cold.
When it comes to COVID-19 and the flu, both have more systemic signs. That means your whole body is impacted by fever, fatigue, or aches. When it comes to COVID-19, loss of taste and smell are more likely to happen than with flu or a cold.
In classic flu, Dr. Murry said it normally starts suddenly which could be a clue. When you have a cold or allergies, symptoms seem to creep up slowly. Dr. Laura Murray COVID-19 even takes longer to feel sick after exposure.
Dr. Murry said if you have more severe symptoms, like fever or aches and pains, think about getting a covid test. Any time you are having trouble doing usual activities it's a marked change and Dr. Murry said that's a big warning sign and it's time to contact your doctor or go to the emergency room.