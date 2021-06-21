Stocking Your Summer First Aid and Injury Prevention Kits: 2 Your Well-being

We’re talking summer first aid and injury prevention kits: what should be included, what every family should know and have on hand for a safe and healthy summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday was the first day of summer and while we all want to have fun in the sun, we need to make sure we are prepared for anything to happen.

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we’re talking summer first aid and injury prevention kits: what should be included, what every family should know and have on hand for a safe and healthy summer.

Dr. Philip Lamptey is Cone Health's Urgent Care Division Medical Director answers some common question.

Q: What should be in your first-aid kit?

A: Assorted bandages, anticeptic wipes, antibiotic ointment packets, compress dressing, gauze pads, gloves, thermometer, tweezers, emergency first aid guide

Q: What if your first aid kit isn't enough? When should you go to the urgent care?

A: If you don't have enough supplies in your kit or your guide doens't give you enough information, you should seek professional care.

Q: Are there other options outside the emergency room?

A: Use your smartphone to access urgent care providers, or in-person you can visit a Cone Health urgent care.

Q: What can you do to prevent summer injury?

A: There are severl things you can do to prevent commom summer injuries:

Wearing sunscreen and a hat reduces sun burn and reduces incidents of skin cancer

Protective eye wearing while doing yard work helps prevent eye injury

Bug spray prevents mosquito and tick bites

Drink water to stay hydrated

Wear a mask to preven the spread of COVID-19, especially if you're not vaccinated or younger than 12.

Use hand sanitizer when you are unable to wash your hands with soap and water.

Wear helmets for outdoor activities like bike riding.