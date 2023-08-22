How weight loss surgery transformed a Greensboro woman's life

For Nyia Gravely, weight loss surgery wasn’t just about how she looked. It was about improving her health and well-being.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Around 30-years-old Nyia Gravely started gaining weight.

Job stress, family issues, death and depression all contributed to Gravely doing what she called emotional eating.

"I would like, go to sweets as my comfort food," said Gravely.

She would go walking periodically and exercise as much as she could but the weight wasn't coming off.

She took the concern to her doctor who told her she had a high body mass index.

"I had a body mass index of over 40 and that made me morbidly obese," said Gravely.

This type of BMI can make it hard to loss some pounds just by dieting and exercising.

"A lot of time when someone starts from obesity, they often have joint and mobility issues, which makes it very challenging for them to be physically active," said Dr. Eric Wilson, medical director bariatric surgery Cone Health.

Since exercising was tough and eating healthy was a challenge, Gravely was introduced to bariatric surgery.

"Bariatric surgery involves generally making multiple small incisions in a patient’s abdomen, using minimally invasive technique, like laparoscopy or robotic technology to reroute the flow of food or permanent remove the section of the stomach," said Dr. Wilson.

On average, Cone Health sees about 500 patients per year to discuss weight-loss surgery, but not all go under the knife.

"That doesn’t mean they all have it but it’s a process that involves an evaluation with surgeons, dietitians, psychologists and mental health professionals to decide if someone is a good candidate," said Dr. Wilson.

After talking with her doctors, Gravely received a gastric sleeve a type of bariatric surgery where doctors remove a percentage of the stomach.

After some light pain following surgery, Gravely was able to start exercising and change her overall health and well-being.

"I would say pretty much after three months. I was up walking longer distances. Now I do at least 4 miles, at least 4 to 6 miles a week," said Gravely. "I feel like I look better and I feel better other part of it was health issues more so than anything else. I was pre-diabetic and I had high blood pressure. I don’t have those issues anymore."

When it comes to weight loss options, surgery is not for everyone, but it can be the right decision for some. Talking to your doctor about the options is something you should do if you are having a hard time just dieting and exercising.