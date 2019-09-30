This weekend, thousands will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors and stand with those still fighting the disease. The annual Women's Only 5K Walk & Run gets underway Saturday October 5th, 2019. It's the 27th year the event will be put out, with a sea of pink taking to the streets in a march for awareness.

Ellen Essick has walked in every 5K since the beginning and she will be there this year as well.

Essick has made a memory quilt of her walks, piecing together t-shirts from each even into a well worn blanket.

Theresa Henry is a breast cancer survivor getting ready for 10th event.

Henry says the feeling of community was one reason she wanted to get involved in the Women's Only 5K.

It's not too late to sign up for the 2019 race. You can register at the Women's Hospital Education Center at 801 Green Valley Road. Registration is open Friday October 4th from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday October 5th from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

