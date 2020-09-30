Two Guilford County schools close after 2 people test positive for coronavirus

Each school will be closed for at least 24 hours beginning Tuesday for deep cleaning.

Two Guilford County elementary schools were closed Wednesday after two people tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the district, one person at each school, Vandalia Elementary and Washington Montessori Elementary, had positive tests.

Each school will be closed for at least 24 hours beginning Tuesday for deep cleaning.

Earlier this week, three Rockingham County schools were closed for cases of coronavirus. Holmes Middle School, Reidsville Middle and Western Rockingham Middle School will be closed until October 12.

A classroom at Rockingham Middle School was also closed due to coronavirus. It is unknown when it will reopen.