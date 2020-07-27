A spokesperson said the person reportedly wore a mask in common areas and had little contact with the public.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Administrative Office for the Courts announced Sunday an agency employee of an office within the Alamance County Judicial Facilities tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the office said the office believes the person was in the Alamance County Courthouse last Thursday.

The spokesperson said the person reportedly wore a mask in common areas and had little contact with the public.

The office said the known place where the person who tested positive was seen will be cleaned and disinfected in accordance with the Alamance County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Environmental Protection Agency protocols and guidance.

The spokesperson said each person who was in the judicial facilities during and around the time the person who tested positive was, should self-monitor for COVID-19 like symptoms.

The office said if you do not have symptoms, the CDC and NCDHHS recommend you continue to take precautions and self-monitor for coronavirus like symptoms and said all positive lab-confirmed test results for COVID-19 are reported to the Alamance County Health Department.

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoiding touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus.

