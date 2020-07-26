'We need high school sports': Guilford County families rally for school athletics to resume

Organizers are calling Sunday's event a "GCS Parent Athlete Meeting." It is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Latham Park in Greensboro, at 1028 Cridland Rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Student athletes, parents, and coaches are planning to gather Sunday evening to rally for sports at Guilford County Schools to resume.

Organizers are calling Sunday's event a "GCS Parent Athlete Meeting." It is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Latham Park in Greensboro, at 1028 Cridland Rd.

Members of the movement have organized using a Facebook group called "We Need High School Sports!"

This is the second time the group will gather. On Wednesday about 100 student athletes, parents and coaches rallied at the Guilford County Schools Administrative office.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras issued the following statement after Wednesday's rally:

“We understand that our students want to participate in athletics and other co-curricular activities. We know they miss the connections they have with their friends and with our coaches and teachers. We miss them, too. However, we also want our students and staff to stay healthy and safe, and right now, public health data in our county is going in the wrong direction. I support the recommendation of our district athletic directors."

A GCS spokesperson said Guilford County Schools plans to begin athletic workouts and marching band practices on August 3, pending a review of Guilford County public health data.