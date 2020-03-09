Bar owners threaten to reopen despite governor’s Phase 2.5 reopening plan while protesting in Raleigh

The business owners said if given the chance to reopen they'll follow the CDC guidelines.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bar owners took their protest to Governor Roy Cooper’s doorstep in Raleigh.

Recently, Cooper announced bars and nightclubs will remain closed under the Phase 2.5 plan which begins on Friday. However, many owners do not agree with the governor’s decision. About 100 protesters gathered to make their voices heard in Raleigh. The bars have remained closed since mid-March. They gathered Thursday afternoon in front of the governor’s mansion on Blount Street. Their message for Gov. Cooper is clear -- “Save our bars.”

Dozens of them including bar owners from the Triad also marched to the state legislative building. They said they have been unfairly excluded from the phase 2.5 reopening plan. They were already preparing to reopen under the previous governor’s orders but subsequent delays dashed their hopes and now their bottom line.

"We're hoping the governor realizes that these are people he's affecting with this, that we just want the same opportunity afforded to others," Chris Cozzi, a bar owner advocate said.

Bar and nightclub owners said more delays would mean they can’t keep their businesses afloat to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just want a chance this is not a Democrat versus Republican or protest. This is a partisan group coming together hoping to get our voices heard," Danielle Bull, Bull's Tavern owner of Winston-Salem said.

The business owners said if given the chance to reopen they'll follow the CDC guidelines like the other food and beverage businesses allowed to operate. They also issued an ultimatum of September 11, for the governor to reconsider the limitations of Phase 2.5 or they will go ahead and reopen on their own.