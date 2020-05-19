“Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and it’s one we made very carefully and thoughtfully,” a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen spokesperson said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Winston-Salem has closed its doors for good due to the coronavirus.

The restaurant located on Fox Trot Court said they’ve permanently closed its Winston-Salem site.

A message on the company’s answering machine said the restaurant closed for good Monday.

“While this decision is not a reflection of the quality of our team members’ work, we could no longer justify continuing to operate this location given historical sales trends. We continually evaluate the performance of all our restaurant locations, and this decision was made as part of that process,” the company said.

A company spokesperson said the prolonged closure of its dining room, due to the current environment, forced the restaurant to take a closer look at the Winston-Salem location.

“Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and it’s one we made very carefully and thoughtfully,” the spokesperson said.

The company said all hourly employees at the Winston-Salem location will receive three weeks of emergency pay.

