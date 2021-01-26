Cone Health answers your questions about COVID-19 and vaccines

Cone Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords is answering questions about scheduling appointments and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above is about Triad leaders reacting to vaccine availability.

Everything from scheduling a vaccine appointment, to actually getting the vaccine.

Cone Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords is helping to answer some of the most-asked questions.

Question: If your appointment was one of the 10,000 canceled with Cone Health, how will you be notified about a new one?

"You should be communicated in the same way that you were communicated about the cancelation so that might be electronically through your medical record. It might be a phone call to reschedule. One of those two ways really should be in the process this week," said Dr. Swords.

Swords said if you're not contacted to reschedule your appointment, go to Cone Health's website and contact them there.

Question: What if you test positive for COVID-19 after getting the first dose of the vaccine?

Swords said it's not an uncommon situation, and you could still be able to get your second dose as scheduled.

"We've heard about that several times. It speaks to how pervasive COVID is in our community. So, depending on your symptoms, you'll get some advice about when to get the next vaccine. Thankfully, most people with COVID don't get very sick, so you should be able to get your second vaccine on time," said Swords.

Question: What about the most common reaction to the second dose?

Swords said it could range from nothing at all to feeling achy with chills.

"Probably the most common reaction is really some discomfort at the injection site, more discomfort than a typical flu shot or tetanus vaccine. It really can be somewhat uncomfortable, might disturb your sleep, but other than that it's perfectly safe," he said.

But he stressed the vaccine does not give you the virus.

The line to get the vaccine is long.

Swords said in addition to the more than 10 thousand appointments Cone Health scheduled this week but were postponed, thousands more were put on a waiting list last week.

"Last week when we were informed we were not going to get any vaccines from the state this week, we had a waiting list of I think it was 17,000 people last week in addition to the 10,400 patients that had appointments this week. So lots of interest in the vaccine," he said.

Question: Is there a concern there could be COVID-19 spread at mass-vaccination site?