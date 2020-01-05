BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County Health Department has identified a coronavirus outbreak at the nursing facility, White Oak Manor, in Burlington.

According to a release from the health department on Friday, officials collected 120 specimen from residents at the facility earlier in the week. Of those collected by the health department, 12 were positive results. In addition, two employees tested positive.

The Health Department is working with White Oak Manor to conduct testing on residents and staff to protect uninfected individuals and ensure current guidance is followed. To protect the privacy of individuals, no further information about the facility will be released.

Alamance County identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county on March 20. Since then, there have been a total of 116 confirmed cases in the county. Of those cases, 52 have been released from isolation and 62 people are still having symptoms. Four people are currently receiving care are the hospital.

The health department said there have been two COVID-19-related deaths in Alamance County.

“As collection and testing increases in our area, we are likely to identify many more confirmed cases,” states Health Director Stacie Saunders. “It is important to use the precautions like washing your hands and keeping your distance from others. Please only make necessary outings because each interaction you have with another person could be an opportunity for the virus to spread.”

