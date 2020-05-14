NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Testing, testing, testing.

It's been the motto of many healthcare and government officials when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Roy Cooper has made it a critical part of the plan to reopen North Carolina. That's why the state is partnering with companies like Harris Teeter and Walgreens to create free testing sites that the public would be able to easily access.

So here's a list of some of the locations across the Triad by county. Click on the name of the location to see their website and possibly schedule an appointment.

GUILFORD

City of High Point Parking Deck, 120 West Commerce Avenue, High Point.

FastMed Urgent Care - Greensboro, 3215 Battleground Ave, Greensboro. Click here for the walk-in clinic check-in.

FORSYTH

Novant Health - Waughtown, 656 East Monmouth Street, Winston-Salem.

Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Clemmons, 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons.

Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Hanes Square, 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem.

Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Kernersville, 794 S. Main Street, Suite B, Kernersville.

Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - North Point, 7811 North Point Blvd, Winston-Salem.

Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - West Highland, 50 Miller Street, Suite C, Winston-Salem.

Novant Health Screening Center - Highland Oaks, 600 Highland Oaks Drive, Winston-Salem.

Novant Health Screening Center - Kernersville, 111 Gateway Center Drive, Kernersville.

ALAMANCE

Alamance County Health Department, 319 Graham Hopedale Rd, Burlington.

Burlington Community Health Center (Piedmont Health Services), 1214 Vaughn Rd #2800, Burlington.

Cone Health/ARMC @ Grand Oaks Center, 1238 Huffman Mill Rd, Burlington (on ARMC campus).

FastMed Urgent Care - Burlington, e 104 Huffman Mill Rd, Burlington.

Kernodle Clinic, 1234 Huffman Mill Rd, Burlington (next to the ARMC ED.)

For the full list of all counties click here.

RELATED: Greensboro restaurants file lawsuit against insurance company for loses due to COVID-19

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: Surry County Health Officials holding another round of mass coronavirus testing