Coronavirus in North Carolina: Not all businesses get the green light for phase 2 of reopening

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2020

News to note:

Gov. Cooper is allowing restaurants, barbershops, and salons to welcome customers indoors starting Friday, but bars, gyms, and other indoor entertainment businesses will need to remain closed for another five weeks. Cooper said Wednesday that he feels comfortable about virus data to extend partial reopenings to dine-in eating at restaurants and personal care services, but he said the order is more modest than originally anticipated because the number of overall cases continues to increase.

On Wednesday, Tyson Foods announced 570 of its workers tested positive for COVID-19 at its poultry facility in Wilkesboro. That’s out of 2,244 team members and contractors at the facility who were all tested.

