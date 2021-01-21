Davie County Schools will provide COVID-19 vaccine to all employees

The first vaccination day for employees will be Jan. 27. The second will be Feb.19.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Davie County Schools announced Thursday it will offer vaccines to all its employees.

"As one of the county’s largest employers, we have an obligation to our staff, students and community to put forth the needed effort to ensure vaccines are available for our employees," Superintendent Jeff Wallace said.

The first vaccination day for employees will be Jan. 27. The second day will be Feb.19.

Feb.19 will also be a remote learning day, DCSD officials said, citing concerns with the second vaccine. The district did not specify which concerns. District officials said they would provide more information for parents on the remote learning day later on.

Wallace also took time to highlight the contributions and flexibility of the district's employees.