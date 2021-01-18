COVID-19 Blog | Cone Health reports 262 hospitalizations

For a list of where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your county, text VACCINE to 336-379-5775.

MONDAY, JANUARY 18, 2021

3:40 p.m. - The North Carolina Executive Mansion will be illuminated tomorrow night in remembrance of the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Roy Cooper is inviting other counties and municipalities to join in this memorial by lighting buildings and ringing bells at churches and houses of worship.

“In the midst of the battle against this pandemic, we continue to mourn the hundreds of thousands of Americans we have lost and send our prayers to the grieving families and friends they leave behind,” Gov. Cooper said. “Please join me in honoring their memories by taking responsible actions to prevent more deaths by wearing a mask, keeping our distance and being smart.”

The memorial will be held at 5:30 p.m.

3:37 p.m. - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services did not release COVID data today due to the holiday.

3:15 p.m. - Over the weekend newly-confirmed cases each day stayed below 10,000.

The percent-positive decreased to about 10%. However, Triad counties’ percent positives remained higher.

3:00 p.m. - Cone Health reported 262 hospitalizations for Monday. That’s down from the record of 270 set Jan. 12.

