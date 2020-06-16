Gilbarco Veeder-Root dealing with multiple COVID-19 cases

The Greensboro based company says multiple employees in it's headquarter location are dealing with coronavirus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gilbarco Veeder-Root confirmed several of its Greensboro employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company released the following statement:

"Gilbarco Veeder-Root is an essential business that keeps critical fueling infrastructure running with the health and safety of our employees as our top priority. We have implemented stringent safety measures at all of our facilities around the world as part of our COVID-19 response.

We can confirm we have a small number of employees at our Greensboro facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those employees are currently self-quarantined. Because of employee privacy concerns, we cannot share additional information at this time.

We are working closely with public health officials to follow all recommendations for the safety of all our employees. Any employee who came in extended contact with any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 will be self-quarantined and tested for COVID-19. We have also conducted a deep cleaning and disinfection of the facility and continue to have all available safety procedures in place including temperature checks, social distancing, masks, hand sanitization stations throughout the building, and asking employees who do not feel well to stay home."

The above statement echoes one which the company released on June 5, when reports of COVID-19 cases first surfaced.

While a spokesperson would not confirm the number of cases, several workers earlier told WFMY News 2 the disease is rapidly spreading inside the facility and managers announced the 15th positive COVID-19 case late last week.

The company said it was afraid the number would continue to grow and didn't feel it was doing enough to protect its workers.

The workers said they were also afraid to do an interview for fear of losing their jobs but one man who agreed to a phone interview said he was concerned for a family member who worked at the facility.

"Who wants a relative to go through that when it can be prevented," said the man who wanted to only be identified with the name 'Jeff'. "Everybody is scared to go to work because of the conditions at the company and the company is not doing anything to make the environment safe. Nobody wants anyone to be sick when it can be prevented and the company could do more for the employees there to make the environment safer."

Workers also said a new policy implemented Monday regarding taking a leave of absence left them with very few options. Jeff said it's made things more challenging for people like his relatives who have or are caretakers of people with underlying health conditions.

"Certain people with children that have underlying conditions are scared to go to work and they've told them, 'Hey, you can take a leave of absence but you can't file for unemployment, and you're not going to get any money," he said.

The spokesperson said the company is deep cleaning and disinfecting regularly and has implemented safety procedures like temperature checks, social distancing and the wearing of masks. The company also said there are hand sanitization stations in the building and employees who do not feel well are asked to stay home.

