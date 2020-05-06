Gov. Cooper's office urges Alamance County officials to enforce phase 2 order at ACE Speedway in light of 'flagrant' violation

According to the rules of phase 2, outside gatherings should include no more than 25 people. ACE Speedway had more than 2,500 opening night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from May 28, when officials responded to a crowded event at Ace Speedway.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office sent a letter to Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson Friday encouraging him to enforce his executive order at ACE Speedway.

f and social distancing should be practiced. On opening night at the speedway, hundreds of people were allowed entry and not many seemed to be wearing masks nor socially distant.

Citing the First Amendment of the constitution, the right to peaceably assemble, John said he would not stop crowds from attending races.

In the letter, William McKinney, counsel to the governor’s office said, “ACE Speedway has continuously and flagrantly violated the plain and unambiguous language of the phase 2 order.”

The letter said the violation is a health risk to those in Alamance County and throughout the state.

According to the letter, there were reports that ACE Speedway allowed more than 2,250 people at its track on May 23. Shortly after the event, Gov. Cooper said it was “dangerous and reckless.”

After speaking with the governor’s office, Johnson asked ACE speedway to cancel future events while the state is in phase 2 or reopening, the letter said. On May 30, the speedway held another event and allowed more than 25 people to attend who were not keeping distance or wearing face coverings, according to the letter. Alamance County law officials again did not enforce the phase 2 order.

McKinney said in the letter that enforcing the order at the speedway is “critical because Burlington, which is in Alamance County, has one of the highest average daily growth rates of coronavirus deaths in the country.” Restricting mass gatherings at places like ACE speedway could slow the spread, the letter said.

The governor’s office “formally and specifically” requested that the Alamance County Commission and Sheriff Johnson take steps to require ACE Speedway to comply with the phase 2 order.

McKinney said it the letter that enforcing the order may have drew concern that the constitution may have been violated but assured that the order was drafted with legal counsel to ensure that the order did not infringe on anyone’s constitutional rights. McKinney also said the events at ACE Speedway are commercial events that don’t fall under the First Amendment.

The letter said if Johnson does not enforce the phase 2 order, Gov. Cooper’s office will “take further action to protect the health and safety of the people of Alamance County and North Carolina.”

Gov. Cooper’s office said Johnson had not responded to the letter as of Friday morning.