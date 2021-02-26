Mass vaccine site coming to Greensboro, White House COVID-19 task force announces

The federally-funded mega-site will open at Four Seasons Town Centre on March 10.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The White House COVID-19 task force announced Friday a new, federally-funded mass vaccination site is coming to Greensboro.

The site will open at the Four Seasons Town Centre on Wednesday, March 10. It will have options for drive-thru service in the parking lot and walk-in service in the space that used to be Dillard's. Appointments will be required and will be available through a central system. Information on scheduling appointments will be released in the coming days.

"This federally supported vaccine center will help North Carolina get more shots in arms and assist us in reaching more underserved communities," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said.

The White House said it chose Greensboro as a location for a community vaccine center based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's framework to target the most vulnerable communities.

“The goal is to launch vaccination sites that use processes, and are in locations that promote equity, deploying the CDC’s social vulnerability index,” Andy Slavitt, a member of the White House COVID-19 task force, said.

The Greensboro site will have the capacity to vaccinate 3,000 people a day and will operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day, for eight weeks. That's a projection of about 170,000 shots going into arms.

“Greensboro is pleased to play a vital role in vaccinating the general public,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “We look forward to working with the Biden, Cooper and Guilford County health departments as we continue to focus on vaccination, prevention and reducing the spread of COVID19. Through those coordinated efforts we can keep businesses in business and send our students back to school full time.”

The mega-site will act as a hub with additional vaccine centers in nearby communities.

The location of those additional centers will be determined by the state.