NC Lottery's Greensboro regional office closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Education Lottery’s Greensboro regional office and claim center closed Tuesday after staff went into quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19, according to a release from NC Lottery officials. The office will remain closed until Monday, Feb. 15 due to staffing and cleaning.

NC Lottery said an employee called in sick and reported possible COVID-19 symptoms.

No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Greensboro office, but the lottery closed the office temporarily as a precaution.

The employee worked at the office on Monday but had no close contact with the people who visited the claims center, according to officials. As a precaution, the lottery is encouraging anyone who visited Monday to self-monitor for symptoms.

At all lottery offices, employees assisting the public wear masks and gloves at all times while at work. Claim centers employees are separated from visitors by a glass window, talk with visitors through a microphone, and accept and return tickets and claim forms through a small opening at the base on the window.