Coronavirus in North Carolina: Gov. Cooper speaking on Friday

FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2020

Noon - Get a free mask! Greensboro Transit Agency will provide free reusable face masks to people on Friday.

The giveaway will happen from noon to 2 p.m. at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot transfer center, 236 E. Washington Street.

One cloth mask will be provided per person while supplies last.

This is part of GTA's campaign to encourage riders to use face coverings while using public transportation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News to note:

Governor Cooper will hold a press briefing with members of the coronavirus task force at 2 p.m. We will stream it live in this story.

The White House and NCDHHS are worried about Forsyth and Alamance Counties becoming coronavirus hot spots.

