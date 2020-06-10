North Carolina Sen. Tillis says he has no COVID-19 symptoms

Sen. Thom Tillis said over the weekend he still lacked his senses of taste and smell, but said Monday even that's returned. He said he will continue to self-isolate.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he's no longer exhibiting any symptoms from the COVID-19 he tested positive for last last week.

Tillis had said over the weekend that he still lacked his senses of taste and smell, but he said Monday that even that's returned.

He says he will continue to self-isolate. Tillis is among several people who tested positive in the days after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House.

Tillis is seeking reelection next month. He's temporary halted in-person campaigning, and several campaign staff have gone into quarantine.

"Senator Tillis and his wife Susan remain grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes they've received from North Carolinians," officials reported to WFMY News 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

