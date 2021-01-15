Cone Health fills 19,000 vaccine appointments through February

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health announced a partnership with the Guilford County Health Department to administer vaccines, Tuesdays.
They started scheduling appointments at 10 a.m. Friday, and the slots were taken almost immediately.
Ten thousand were able to book a vaccine appointment at the Greensboro Coliseum through Cone Health.
But if you weren't one of the first to call you likely go a busy signal.
And if you were one of the 2,000 on their website at any given you may have gotten a message that said no appointments are available.
That's because all 19,000 available slots were booked by noon.
Ten thousand were for people getting the first dose.
Nine thousand were second dose appointments.
For appointments with Cone Health you'll have to wait until next week to get a slot at the end of Feb.
Some expressed frustration on social media, and said they waited 3 hours and were never told appointments were full.
The Guilford County health department's clinic is also happening at the coliseum Tuesday.