Cone Health fills 19,000 vaccine appointments through February

Many waited hours to get an appointment. Many didn't end up getting one.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health announced a partnership with the Guilford County Health Department to administer vaccines, Tuesdays.

They started scheduling appointments at 10 a.m. Friday, and the slots were taken almost immediately.

Ten thousand were able to book a vaccine appointment at the Greensboro Coliseum through Cone Health.

But if you weren't one of the first to call you likely go a busy signal.

And if you were one of the 2,000 on their website at any given you may have gotten a message that said no appointments are available.

That's because all 19,000 available slots were booked by noon.

Ten thousand were for people getting the first dose.

Nine thousand were second dose appointments.

For appointments with Cone Health you'll have to wait until next week to get a slot at the end of Feb.

JUST IN: vaccine app. at the Greensboro Coliseum through @ConeHealth are filled until the end of Feb. 19,000 were booked in the first couple hours of them opening phone lines. About 2,000 people were on their website at one time. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/3PHb7crVzC — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) January 15, 2021

Some expressed frustration on social media, and said they waited 3 hours and were never told appointments were full.