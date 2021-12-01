Gov. Cooper giving COVID-19 update Tuesday as North Carolina ramps up vaccine distribution

State leaders are working to fast-track vaccine shipments to all counties.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Get the latest COVID-19 updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1 for immediate questions.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2021

Key updates: Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force will give an update on COVID-19 in North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. He's expected to address the record number of new cases over the weekend, hospitals facing critical capacities and the vaccine rollout process. You can watch the update live in this blog.

12:30 p.m. -- Car lines for the COVID-19 vaccine are backed up at the Rockingham County Health Department. The county started drive-thru vaccinations Tuesday for adults 75 and older. The department says it may have to turn some people away because of limited supply.

#HappeningNow traffic backing up near the Rockingham County Public Health Department. They started their drive-thru vaccines today for those 75 and older. I’m told they will likely have to turn folks away. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/PphcCQWUsv — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) January 12, 2021

12 p.m. -- The state health department released the latest COVID-19 numbers for North Carolina. Hospitalizations remain high across the state. Cone Health in Greensboro is caring for over 260 COVID patients and only expects to get more. The hospital expects it will exceed capacity by January 21. More than 173,000 people have had their first COVID-19 shot in the state, and over 20,000 people have completed their second dose.

STATEWIDE COVID-19 DATA:

New cases: 6,851

Total cases: 635,975

Hospitalizations: 3,940

Percent positive: 14.7%

Deaths: 7,638

