'I got my shot appointment!' | Guilford County woman ecstatic to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens

Stephanie Roane, 67, said she'd been trying to get an appointment in Guilford County for weeks with no luck, until appointments rolled out on Walgreens' website.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccine appointments are in high demand right now. As many run into waiting lists, others have been lucky enough to land an appointment.

Stephanie Roane was one of many in Guilford County having a hard time getting an appointment. She tried several times to schedule one at the Greensboro Coliseum with no luck. When Walgreens rolled out vaccine appointments early this week, she got right online.

"You have to create an account, which I did, and then I guess it was Monday or Tuesday morning I went on where it said to schedule your appointment and I think I was the first one because all the appointments are open," said Roane.

To Roane's surprise, she had a lot of options for appointment times.

"I was very surprised when I got in. I was sitting there looking going, 'Huh? All these appointments and I got all this to choose from?' Yeah, I was very surprised. I thought that I was going to get in and it was not going to be there again, but I was very surprised and very happy," said Roane.

Roane said she had both appointments for both doses of the COVID-19 booked early this week. She'll get her first dose Friday and her second dose on March 12.

"I was very very excited I went to work and I said, 'I got my shot appointment!' and everyone started clapping," said Roane.

The appointments coming as a relief to Roane, as she knows how limited the vaccine supply is right now.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen noting that earlier this week.

"They may have 100 doses over a whole week to give out at Walgreen store. The reality is we just don't have a lot of supply to go around," Dr. Cohen said.

Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said Walgreens will offer vaccinations at 19 Guilford County locations.

Twelve of those sites will be in Greensboro and High Point will have four.

A Walgreens location in Summerfield will also offer vaccines along with two stores in Jamestown.

Vaccine seekers can find the exact locations when registering on the Walgreens website here.

Roane's advice to anyone frustrated with the vaccine appointment process: don't give up.