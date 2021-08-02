NC COVID-19 Blog: Alamance, Guilford Counties open more vaccine appointments this week

Get the latest updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force on the vaccine supply in North Carolina and find out where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest updates on COVID-19 and vaccine supply from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Click here to find your spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2021

8:30 a.m. -- Alamance County Health Department will open new COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday morning.

Alamance County will schedule appointments for this week starting at 8:30 a.m. For the first time, Alamance County is lowering the age group to 65 and older. About 2,000 shots are available this week.

The Guilford County Health Department will schedule new vaccine appointments on Tuesday. Phone lines and online scheduling open at 8 a.m. Nearly 4,000 appointments will be available. Last week, all new appointments were filled in 30 minutes and when the phone lines opened, 10,000 people were trying to call in.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS website.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

