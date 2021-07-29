Gov. Cooper could give new mask guidance Thursday

Cooper's COVID-19 update comes days after the CDC recommended everyone, even vaccinated people, wear masks again.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper could give an update on face masks during his COVID-19 task force briefing Thursday at 3 p.m.

Cooper's latest COVID-19-related announcement comes following the CDC’s latest recommendation that everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, wear masks again.

It’s unclear if the governor will announce another mask mandate, just as he did at the beginning of the pandemic, or if he’ll recommend them in public spaces. Most recently, state health officials released back-to-school guidance on masks, recommending that students, particularly those who are still too young to get vaccinated, wear masks in the school setting.

Federal health officials say mask-wearing is advised for people living in areas where COVID-19 metrics are rising.

On Thursday, North Carolina recorded over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases - the most cases the state has seen in a single day since late February. Hospitalizations are increased for the 19th straight day (1,091).

North Carolina state health officials have said time and time again, the way out of this pandemic, is through vaccines. Vaccine rates are increasing, but only by a little bit each week.

Vaccine doses week-by-week:

First doses administered for the week of July 5: 37,338

First doses administered for the week of July 12: 42,024

First doses administered for the week of July 19: 59,486

Percent of North Carolina Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose: