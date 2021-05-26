How will NC get more people vaccinated? Gov. Cooper could give update in Thursday briefing

Vaccinations have leveled off in North Carolina. The COVID-19 task force could discuss new incentives Thursday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than half of North Carolina adults 18 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite that milestone, the state is struggling to get more shots into arms with minimal vaccinations adding to the total every day.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the COVID-19 task force will hold a public briefing on Thursday at 3 p.m., and they will likely discuss new efforts to get more people vaccinated.

Vaccination rates remain slow in the state with less than 1% improvements daily.

Most recently, the state saw success with a pilot program that offered $25 cash cards in four counties for getting the shot.

State leaders continue to encourage North Carolinians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is the best way to stay protected against the virus. Health officials recommend those who aren't fully vaccinated wear a mask.

Click here to find a vaccine provider near you. You can even narrow down your search by vaccine preference.