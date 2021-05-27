'Take the shot' | Gov. Roy Cooper, local leaders tour Rockingham County company offering incentives for vaccinated employees

Workers at the Pine Hall Brick plant in Madison got vaccinated at the facility Thursday. The company is entering vaccinated workers into raffles to win cash prizes.

MADISON, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen toured a Triad company offering incentives to vaccinated employees Thursday.

Pine Hall Brick in Madison held on-site vaccinations for employees. The company is entering all vaccinated workers into monthly raffles from June to October with a chance to win cash prizes.

The prizes range from $200 to $500 each month. In addition to that in October, four grand prizes will be offered in the form of two $750 drawings, a $1,000 drawing, and a week of vacation.

“It’s on all of us to step up and encourage our friends, family members, and neighbors to get their shots,” said Gov. Cooper. “Creative outreach efforts like these are helping us turn the corner on the pandemic.”

Gov. Cooper reminded everyone that the virus is still impacting people across our nation and state. To date, 13,000 North Carolinians have lost their lives to the virus.

“There are a lot of reasons to get vaccinated like protecting yourself and your community, bringing summer back, and getting back to the people and places you love. Outreach efforts like these make it even easier to get your free vaccine,” said Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

The facility in Madison employs about 170 workers and 16 signed up to get the shot on Thursday.

The company said initially they were paying employees up to two hours to go get a shot, but when that didn't gain the traction they would've liked to see, they went back to the drawing board.

"I think they're realizing that it makes their workplace a lot safer. I think everybody's tired of wearing masks and getting a vaccination is the way you can feel good about not wearing a mask," said Gov. Cooper.

Madison Mayor David Myers also took the podium to speak.

"I used to tell my marines, and I've told my children, I've said, 'When in doubt, there is no doubt,' When it comes to this virus, eliminate the doubt, take the shot. Okay? You got to do that, 'cause you're putting everybody else in jeopardy if you don't,'" he said.