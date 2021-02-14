Guilford County relocates High Point vaccine clinic after power outage

The Guilford County Health Department says 550 people were scheduled to get their vaccine at the High Point clinic Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hundred were unable to get their scheduled vaccine shots in Guilford County Saturday.

Dangerous driving conditions and a power outage are to blame.

Ice covered trees, slick roads and cold temps led to outages.



An outage at the High Point Community Center vaccine clinic forced the site to close.

The 550 appointments were moved to the Greensboro Coliseum’s vaccine clinic.



275 people made the drive, impacting those who already had shots schedule in Greensboro.

Health care worker Kalsoom Irfan is one of them.

“It was so fast last time when we came, we I didn't stand in the line 10 minutes,” Irfan said. “And today it was 45 minutes.”

Irfan said the High Point appointments caused the longer wait time.

But not everyone had this experience.

Carolyn and Dallas Jeakels are in their 70's and drove from Burlington to Greensboro for their appointments.

“We left earlier than anticipated because of not knowing and because of the weather, but it worked out great because we got taken in right away,” Jeakels said. “And we were in and out in no time.”

The Jeakels said they're glad they decided to brave the cold to get their second doses.

Due to power outage - HPU Oak Hollow mall site closed today Feb. 13. Those with appointments are asked to go to Greensboro Coliseum site today. pic.twitter.com/yUI0NqHTSU — Guilford County (@GuilfordCounty) February 13, 2021



125 people with appointments in High Point weren't up for the challenge and decided to reschedule.



The Guilford County Health Department said they'll start making calls to re-book vaccine shots Sunday.



Mother nature's strength left an additional 150 people expecting to get a shot Saturday out in the cold.



No doses are going to waste.

