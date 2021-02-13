High Point vaccine clinic moves Saturday appointments to Greensboro Coliseum

The Guilford County DSS will contact individuals who can’t make their appointment today to reschedule for another day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The High Point vaccine clinic at the HPU Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall operations are moving to the Greensboro Coliseum.

On Saturday, the HPU Community Center lost power due to icy weather. Outages across the Triad have left more than 100,000 without power this morning.

There will be a small number of people who remain at the High Point clinic location to help get information to anyone who shows up for a Saturday appointment by mistake, officials said.