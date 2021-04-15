Walk-ups now accepted at Cone Health clinics offering Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Walk-ups are now accepted at all Cone Health COVID-19 vaccination sites and community clinics. Cone Health is administering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Why it matters: According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, only 1 in 3 North Carolinians have taken the vaccine. Many health leaders estimate that 70% to 80% of the population need to be vaccinated or have had COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.
The low numbers reflect possible wariness of the vaccines after reports of negative side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shut down clinics across the United States.
They said it: “This is another obstacle that we can remove to make it easier for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination. With the new variants of COVID-19 spreading, we want everyone 16 and over to take the opportunity as soon as possible to get their vaccination.” - Debbie Grant, DNP, RN, a chief nursing officer and vice president for Cone Health.
While walk-ins are encouraged, vaccination appointments are still preferred. They can be made by going to conehealth.com/vaccine. People without internet access or email accounts can call 336-890-1188, Mon. - Fri. between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for personal assistance.
Here are the major Cone Health vaccination sites with times and vaccines maker:
- Burlington - Behind JR Cigar Outlet:
Pfizer (16-year-olds and older)
Address: 2401 Eric Ln, Burlington, NC 27215
When: Thurs. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum:
Pfizer (16-year-olds and up)
Address: 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
When: Thurs. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Greensboro - NC A&T University:
Moderna (18-year-olds and up)
Address: 200 N Benbow Rd, Greensboro, NC
When: Thurs. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Reidsville - Rockingham Comm. College:
Moderna (18-year-olds and up)
Address: 558 County Home Rd, Reidsville, NC
When: Thurs. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Cone Health also holds small community vaccination clinics. Walk-ups are welcome at those pending vaccine availability.
Extra: Already an easier-to-spread version of the coronavirus found months ago has become the most common variant now circulating in the United States. Now experimental doses from Moderna and Pfizer are being put to the test.