Walk-ups now accepted at Cone Health clinics offering Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

Cone Health wants to make it easier for people wanting a COVID-19 vaccination.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Walk-ups are now accepted at all Cone Health COVID-19 vaccination sites and community clinics. Cone Health is administering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Why it matters: According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, only 1 in 3 North Carolinians have taken the vaccine. Many health leaders estimate that 70% to 80% of the population need to be vaccinated or have had COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.

The low numbers reflect possible wariness of the vaccines after reports of negative side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shut down clinics across the United States.

They said it: “This is another obstacle that we can remove to make it easier for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination. With the new variants of COVID-19 spreading, we want everyone 16 and over to take the opportunity as soon as possible to get their vaccination.” - Debbie Grant, DNP, RN, a chief nursing officer and vice president for Cone Health.

While walk-ins are encouraged, vaccination appointments are still preferred. They can be made by going to conehealth.com/vaccine. People without internet access or email accounts can call 336-890-1188, Mon. - Fri. between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for personal assistance.

Here are the major Cone Health vaccination sites with times and vaccines maker:

Cone Health also holds small community vaccination clinics. Walk-ups are welcome at those pending vaccine availability.