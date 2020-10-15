NC residents grade President Trump and Gov. Cooper on pandemic response in new polll

In the Elon University poll, respondents also answered questions on school reentry amid COVID-19 and where they feel comfortable going

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new Elon University Poll is shedding light on how North Carolina residents feel about the state of COVID- 19.

About 1,400 people were asked a number of questions relating to schools, COVID-19 and the economy.

The poll showed many are okay with how Governor Cooper has handled the pandemic. Most gave him a B or a C.

But the results are more polarizing for President Trump.

"We see more people giving President Trump high ratings and also more people giving him low ratings," Poll Director Jason Husser said.

Twenty-one percent gave him an A while 43% gave him an F.

On the topic of schools, about 60 percent of people polled say they are "extremely worried" or "very worried" about the spread of COVID-19 among students, teachers, and caregivers with schools reopening.

And while most agreed it was a good idea to start classes this fall online, Jason Husser said people differ on what should come next.

"When we asked the question when do you think K through 12 schools should return to full-time in-person instruction for my students, most people were in the category of 'within the next year' or 'only after a treatment.' However that differed a great deal by party," Husser explained.

The poll showed 36% of Republicans wanted to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible compare to 9% of Democrats.

Those polled were also asked whether they felt comfortable going to bars, restaurants, and other entertainment venues.

43 percent said they are extremely uncomfortable going to bars.

28 percent said they are extremely uncomfortable dining inside.

35 percent of people said they're somewhat comfortable dining outside.

"So we've got a long way to go before most North Carolina residents are ready to return to normal when it comes to indoor gathering spaces," Husser said.