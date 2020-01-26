Mental health is an important topic that seems to come up more and more.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk says that's mainly due in part to the fact that old remedies aren't necessarily working anymore.

Funderburk says in the past, trying to cure mental health issues with quick fixes would make matters worse.

She says sometimes, issues could be ignored in the first place.

"That's not working anymore and it's creating more problems," she said.

Funderburk says it's come to a breaking point where too much negativity is coming from continuing down the old path of quick fixes, so more needs to be done.

If you've ever been stressed, you've experienced one of the most basic mental health issues.

Funderburk compared the treatment of minor stress issues to a minor cold or cut.

"You don't go to the doctor for every cough or sniffle or scrape," she said.

However, the longer you let those issues build-up, the more severely it can impact you in the long run.

Lastly, mental health doesn't discriminate. Funderburk says it can impact anyone. "No one is immune," she said.

There are certain communities that can be much more vulnerable because there are already disparities out there.

