My 2 Cents: It's OK to do nothing

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Do you ever have those days where you want to sleep in?



Or maybe you just want to spend the entire day on the couch doing absolutely nothing.



Our bodies get tired after a 40 plus hour workweek.

But for some reason, many of us find ourselves constantly going without stopping.



Mostly this happens out of guilt.



We tell ourselves, If I'm not productive, I'm being lazy.



But what if I told you doing nothing can be productive.



Finding time to relax gives us a chance to recharge our batteries.



If you were having trouble writing a paper or finishing a project at work, taking a nap or maybe watching your favorite TV show can help to get your juicing flowing.



The break can help to clear your mind.



You'll feel much more rejuvenated and able to take on the task at hand.



Doing nothing can also help to improve your mood.



Juggling different responsibilities can leave us stressed, burnt out and grumpy.



Just like exercise, you must give your body a rest day.



If not, you'll never give your muscles time to recover.



The same theory applies to our bodies when it comes to work.



Find a day during the week where you can spend time doing nothing.



During this time remove all distractions.



Find time away from your cell phone, emails, and other work materials.



If a full day isn't possible, maybe try for an hour.



It's not selfish to find time for yourself.



The time spent in complete solace will make you a lot happier and allow you to be your best you.

