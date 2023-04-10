GCS hosts ribbon cutting for Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School

The school is the first in the state named after a Latino person

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Schools hosted a ribbon cutting for Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School in High Point.

It is the first school in the state named after a Latino person.

At only 8-years-old Sylvia Mendez paved the way in a federal case called Mendez vs Westminster. The decision ruled that segregation of Hispanic children in schools is unconstitutional. That same case started the groundwork for the Supreme Court case Brown vs The Board of Education which banned segregation of all races in all U.S. schools.



"I was 8-years-old when I was turned away, 9-years-old when I was in court. 10-years-old when I finally went into an integrated school and I realized that no everyone is prejudice," Mendez recalled.

She said she didn't realize her voice could help change modern U.S. Schools.



Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School in high point lets students get an introduction into U.S. Education.



"Our staff is really knowledgeable when it comes to content. The subject that they teach but and in addition to that they also have a working knowledge when it comes to second language acquisition, " principal Christian Walter said.



The school provides resources for students and their families including a community kitchen and and laundry room.



"They have the dryers, washers, the stove. There is also the possibility for that community kitchen to be open throughout the weekend so families can go," Walter said.

A spokesperson for GCS said just over 100 students are enrolled. The school serves 3rd through 11th graders.

