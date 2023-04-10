Former GCS superintendent announces 2024 State Superintendent campaign

Maurice 'Mo' Green announced Wednesday morning that he plans to run for State Superintendent in 2024.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The bell is ringing on a race to lead our state's schools.

Former Guilford County Schools Superintendent Maurice 'Mo' Green announced Wednesday morning that he plans to run for state superintendent in 2024.

His office confirmed he filled out paperwork but can't declare his candidacy until candidate filing opens this December.

Green's most recent role was an executive director of the Z Smith Reynolds Foundation, where he retired in March. He led GCS from 2008 to 2016. Prior to that, he was the COO and Deputy Superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

He's vying for the office of current Superintendent Catherine Truitt, who began her term in 2021. It's unclear if she plans to seek reelection.

The State Board of Elections said it cannot confirm who else might be running until candidate filing opens.

