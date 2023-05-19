Walmart on E. Hanes Mill Rd. closed for 3 hours after reports about a person with a gun, police say

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received information about a person who had possibly entered the store walking around with a gun.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received information about a person who had possibly entered the store walking around with a gun in the Walmart on 320 E. Hanes Mill Rd. right before 4 p.m.

Police said Walmart began to evacuate the store before they arrived. When police arrived, they continued to help to evacuate the store before checking the store for an armed person.

Police said no one was found inside with a gun.

Winston-Salem police said there was a large police presence at Walmart during the time of this investigation.

Walmart was closed for approximately three hours.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

