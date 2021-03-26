11-year-old shot in Salisbury, witnesses give conflicting reports as to what happened

Salisbury police are investigating the events that led to an 11-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

SALISBURY, N.C. — An 11-year-old in Salisbury was shot Thursday. Police are still working to piece together key details of what happened.

When Salisbury police arrived to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. It happened before 9:30 p.m. on Mar. 25 at a home on the 400 block of Harrell St. in Salisbury, officers learned.

However, when officers interviewed witnesses, they gave conflicting reports of what happened, SPD officials said.

The police are still investigating the incident. People with information can contact Detective Drakeford at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.