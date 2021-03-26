x
NC man accused of raping 15-year-old girl while out of jail for a similar case

Blake Alan Craver, 19, is charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man is behind bars, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, and deputies said the assault happened while he was out of jail for a similar case. 

Davidson County Sheriff's Office said they got a report about a forcible rape on December 15. The victim was seen at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and medical exam. After an investigation, deputies arrested 19-year-old Blake Alan Craver of Thomasville and charged him with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Craver is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond. His next court date is April 26. 

Deputies said Craver was on pretrial release on a similar, but unrelated case when the rape happened. 

Credit: Davidson County Sheriff's Office
Blake Alan Craver

    

