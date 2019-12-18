GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro restaurant worker has a heartfelt message of thanks, after his employer stepped up in a big way to help out his family during the holidays.

A couple months ago, "Butch" Poole's daughter passed away, leaving behind her three young children.

"My only child, she was 37. She had congestive heart failure, and her kidneys failed. She passed away in September," he said, "She was a wonderful mother."

To make ends meet and help out his grandchildren, he went back to work - getting a position at 1618 Downtown.

Not long ago, he says the management team approached him. They knew about his situation, and wanted to do more.

So, they organized a fundraiser called "Toys for Tater Tots" - collecting toys and other donations to support his grandchildren, and make sure they have a Merry Christmas.

"It helps family out a lot, it takes a lot of burden, where we don't have to come out of pocket because we just all got a live after the 25th," Butch said.

To say he's grateful is an understatement.

"I cry every day," he said, "I think about what they decided to do... and there's other kids probably more misfortune than my grandkids, but I thank them for what they're doing. I really do."

