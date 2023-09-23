16th Street closed due to crash in Greensboro

Police said all of 16th Street at Yanceyville Street is closed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road in Greensboro is closed due to a crash Saturday.

Greensboro police said all of 16th Street at Yanceyville Street is closed.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

