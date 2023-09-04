18-year-old killed in Food Lion parking lot in Rockingham County

Officers said 18-year-old Chandler Wayne Bullins was found lying in the parking lot after being shot in the chest.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a Food Lion parking lot Sunday, Mayodan police say.

Officers responded to the Food Lion on Burton Street in Mayodan Sunday around 6:19 p.m. when they found an 18-year-old shot to death in the parking lot.

Officers said Chandler Wayne Bullins was lying in the parking lot area suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Bullins was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

