18-year-old killed in Food Lion parking lot in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a Food Lion parking lot Sunday, Mayodan police say.
Officers responded to the Food Lion on Burton Street in Mayodan Sunday around 6:19 p.m. when they found an 18-year-old shot to death in the parking lot.
Officers said Chandler Wayne Bullins was lying in the parking lot area suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Bullins was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.