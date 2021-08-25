2 teen arrested in shooting death of 62-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said a 14-year-old boy was charged with murder in Donna Blackmon's death.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 62-year-old woman.

Police arrested the teenaged boy Wednesday afternoon. Police previously, arrested a 15-year-old earlier in the week who's also charged with murder in the death of Donna Blackmon.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East Fourteenth Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, first responders found Donna Blackmon inside a home with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said she was killed while lying in bed asleep next to her husband of 20 years.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said Blackmon's husband was a veteran and felt helpless after his years of training that he couldn't save his wife.

He spoke on Facebook about Blackmon's death.

"I'm angry about what's happening in my community, in my city," Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said we have to take back our community.

"The Police Department can't save our community, the Sheriff's Office can't save our community, but together we can. We have to do something," he said.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations division took over the homicide investigation.