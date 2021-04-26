2 teenage girls missing out of Reidsville

The girls, Chelsey Busick, 15 and Madison Busick, 14, were last seen on Ellington Street and could be in Reidsville or Eden, police said.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for two missing teenage girls out of Reidsville.

The girls, Chelsey Busick, 15 and Madison Busick, 14, were last seen on Ellington Street and could be in Reidsville or Eden, police said.

Chesley is described as white, about 5 feet 2 inches, 120 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes, with a small scar on her forehead.

Madison is described as white, about 5 feet 5 inches, 110 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes.