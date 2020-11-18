2WTK: how risky are your favorite holiday activities?

The Texas Medical Association has ranked activities on a scale of 1-10. New Year's Eve parties pose the highest risk.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you make plans for the holidays, you can imagine some activities are riskier than others.

The Texas Medical Association ranked holiday activities on a scale of 1 to 10. One is low risk, 10 is high.

On the lower end of the spectrum - writing letters to Santa and driving through Christmas lights at Tanglewood.

Thanksgiving dinner with the family is considered low to moderate risk. Outdoor ice skating is in the moderate category, followed by air travel.

Moderate to high risk activities include taking pictures with Santa, Black Friday shopping in-person and hosting a party.