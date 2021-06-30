At-home fireworks: What is legal & illegal in NC

And firefighters will be quick to tell you, just because it's legal, doesn't mean it's not dangerous.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The tents are up and inside they have all kinds of products promising all the bright lights and sounds of an at-home fireworks show. Now the question is, is what is inside that ten legal?



“We do inspections of those tents that sell fireworks to make sure it's all by the rules, a good rule of thumb is if you bought the fireworks in another state...it's probably illegal, “ said Tad Byrum, Winston-Salem Asst. Fire Chief.

LEGAL FIREWORKS IN NC:

Include sparklers, glow worms, snakes, smoke bombs, and trick noisemakers

ILLEGAL FIREWORKS IN NC:

Anything that is airborne, explodes, or spins, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, and mortars.



Firefighters will tell you, just because it's a legal firework, doesn’t mean it's safe. A look at the most injured body parts due to fireworks injuries shows hands and fingers, legs and eyes, but it's not just bodily harm.

This scene is all too familiar, it's a house fire from here in the triad.

A Winston-Salem family lost their home due to fireworks that were improperly disposed

“Number one, leave it to the professionals, but if you choose to do it at home, we recommend you have a hose available, a bucket of water and a telephone to call 911,” said Byrum.

One last reminder, I know we all grew up with sparklers and writing our names in the sky, but sparklers burn at a sustained temperature of over 2000°, your aluminum siding melts as 1220°.

FIREWORKS & YOUR PETS

1. Dogs are known to jump and try to escape when there are fireworks happening. Many dogs have fled their homes or owner's arms during the 4th of July celebrations. To avoid this, keep your dog in the quiet indoors.

2. Leave your pup in the home of a friend or a dog sitter if you plan on traveling. It is important to bring your dog to this place a couple of days before checking it out, so the dog isn't too scared and unfamiliar with the new place.

3. Consider getting a microchip for your dog, or make sure your dog has its pet ID tag. Since many dogs run away out of fear, taking precautions could make sure your dog gets back to your home. Pet shelters are always finding runaway dogs on this holiday, so make sure your dog has proper identification.

4. If your dog often gets extremely upset at loud noises like thunder, talk to the vet and consider anxiety medication! This is a great way to help keep your dog calm.

5. Dogs often bite and chew on things out of fear, so remove any important or dangerous items from your home that your dog could potentially bite.

6. If you lose your dog or find another dog, call the animal control 24-hour line at (202) 576-6664.