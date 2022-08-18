Add eye exam to your back-to-school check-list | 2 Wants to Know

Dr. Wruble says the most common vision problem in school-aged children is blurry vision or refractive error caused by nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia) and astigmatism resulting in blurry vision. However, a child who can see clearly and have 20/20 vision can still have a vision problem relating to eye focusing, eye tracking and eye coordination. She says it is also important to check the inside health of the eye for any pediatric eye disease. Learning is difficult and stressful when certain visual skills have not developed or are poorly developed. A child may not tell you that they have a vision problem because they may think the way they see is the way everyone sees. Dr. Wruble says children will typically attempt to do the work, but with a lowered level of comprehension or efficiency.